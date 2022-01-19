MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the finalists for this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest, and the public can now vote on their favorites.
MnDOT received over 11,000 submissions and narrowed the finalists down to 50, taking into consideration creativity, frequency of submissions, and Minnesota-specific ideas. While the majority of this year’s finalists are new names, some of the 2022 finalists include names that were runners-up last year.
Many of the finalists reference movies and fictional characters, including Blade of Glory, C-3PSnow, Edward Blizzardhands, Lord Coldemort, and The Big Leplowski.
Others are nods to legendary (and honorary) Minnesotans, such as Plowin’ in the Wind and Betty Whiteout.
And of course, some are takes on classic Minnesota sayings, like Dontcha Snow, Uff Da, and Oh Fer Snow.
Other highlights include Ctrl Salt Delete and Plowasaurus Rex.
You can cast your vote here and pick up to eight favorites. Voting is open until Jan. 26, and the winners will be announced in early February.
Last year, Plowy McPlowFace blew away the competition with over 65,000 votes. The plow is now hard at work in the metro area. Other winners from last year include Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya, Duck Duck Orange Truck, Plow Bunyan, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, F. Salt Fitzgerald, Darth Blader, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.