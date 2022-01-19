MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn may get another shot at helming a team.
The Vikings announced Wednesday they have interviewed Quinn — now the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys — for their head coaching job. They're one of several teams that have interviewed or requested an interview with Quinn.
Quinn was head coach of the Falcons from 2015 until partway through the 2020 season, when he was fired. The team went 43-42 under him.
He led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in only his second year, but that team was responsible for the greatest collapse in the history of the big game. Leading 28-3 midway through the third quarter, the Falcons allowed Tom Brady and the Patriots to storm back for a 34-28 win in overtime.
Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl appearances in 2013-14 and 2014-15. In Super Bowl XLVIII, his defense stymied the Denver Broncos, who that year had set a record for most points scored in a season. They managed just eight against Quinn and the Seahawks.
The Vikings’ last two coaches — Mike Zimmer and Leslie Frazier — came from the defensive side of the ball.
The only other head coaching interview the Vikings have confirmed was Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
The team is also still seeking a general manager. They’ve interviewed at least six candidates so far.