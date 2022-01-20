Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow FridayThe Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat.

Pond Hockey, Snow Sculpting Events Bringing International Attention To MN Winter FunOur local pride in bundling up to head outside in the cold is getting international attention this week.

Owatonna Igloo: Family Builds Giant, Colorful Shelter In Front YardA southern Minnesota family is embracing the cold in a creative, vibrant way.

Minnesota Weather: The Snow Storm Is Gone, Now Temperatures DropAn inch every hour is accumulating in the southwest late Friday morning, and areas could see more than 10 inches of snow.

‘It’s Beautiful’: Minnesotans Soak Up Temps In High 30s After Days Below ZeroWhile it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday.