Title: Administrative Assistant
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- To work with the News Department by assisting with administrative duties which contributes to the overall News product
- Assist all News Managers with staff scheduling
- Lodging and travel arrangements for talent, photojournalists, producers, and managers
- Culture building initiatives planning and implementation
- Provide administrative support to various departments as needed
- Office responsibilities including, but not limited to filing, mail distribution within News, office supplies management, printer toner and paper maintenance
- Purchasing and invoice processing for News and Technical Operations
- Telephone coverage in News including fielding viewer calls
- Fielding and executing video licensing requests
- Greet and escort guests to meetings and interviews
- Other Duties as needed
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Attention to detail with a focus on accuracy and proficiency with MS Office are required
- Excellent phone skills and professional manner
- Strong interpersonal skills are required.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree preferred
- Must be organized and detail oriented
- Must be able to multitask and stay calm under pressure
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Previous experience as an Administrative Assistant is preferred
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
