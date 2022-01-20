MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of assault after shooting two men last May on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
Court documents say Brennon Allen James Sayers and his girlfriend were “arguing loudly” in a car in Ponemah on May 5, 2021. One man came out from a nearby residence to tell them to quiet down, and he began arguing with Sayers.
As another man walked down the road near the confrontation, Sayers pulled out a gun and fired several shots at them, striking both.
Sayers fled the scene, and was later found hours later at his mom’s home on the reservation. His sentencing is scheduled for mid-June.