MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — With the state’s average positivity rate now pushing even further into record territory, Minnesota officials on Monday reported 11,115 new cases and 78 more deaths due to COVID-19.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,204,929, which includes 34,134 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 11,115 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
The ongoing spike in the state’s rolling average positivity rate is still rising, but at a slower rate than was reported last week. It currently stands at 23.7% as of the latest reports, adding distance to the current moment’s status as the highest recorded positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.
The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 222.4, which is also a new record.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 10,432 ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures.
As of Thursday, there were only about 31 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 247 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,382 non-ICU beds. Only 15 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.
A total of 9,066,009 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 1.95 million boosters. Of the state's 5 and older population, 73.2% have received at least one shot.