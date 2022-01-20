MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has called on Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign after documents released Thursday showed the sheriff was driving over 120 mph when he crashed a county-owned vehicle while under the influence in early December.

“I think most Minnesotans know and most Minnesotans understand that there’s consequences for decisions like that,” Walz said, though he added that he is not a resident of Hennepin County.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is a Hennepin County resident, echoed Walz’s statement, saying “it’s time for him to resign.” Both added that they hope Hutchinson is able to get the help and care he needs to move forward.

Photographs, squad car footage, and reports gathered at the scene of the crash in Alexandria show Hutchinson was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed in the early morning of Dec. 8. Video shows a dazed sheriff getting into the back of a squad car, and Hutchinson asks a deputy “Where are we right now?” and repeatedly tells the trooper he was not driving.

According to a urine sample taken roughly three hours after the crash, Hutchinson had a blood alcohol content of 0.13. A sealed bottle of bourbon was recovered at the scene, as well as three firearms.

Hutchinson was convicted of a misdemeanor drunken driving charge last month, and sentenced to two years’ probation and fined $610. He said in an interview with WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle that he has since stopped drinking for good.

Calls for Hutchinson to resign have compounded over the past few weeks, including from five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners, and a Minneapolis City Council member. State Rep. Kristin Robbins of Maple Grove also called on Hutchinson to resign on Thursday.

Hutchinson, however, says he will run for reelection and let the constituents decide his future in November.