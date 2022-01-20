ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.
The St. Paul Police Department said Wednesday that a 31-year-old man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail pending murder charges. WCCO-TV doesn't typically name suspects until they've been formally charged.
The man was arrested in connection to a shooting on the 300 block of Blair Avenue, where a man was found Tuesday night outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died shortly after at Region Hospital.
On Thursday afternoon, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Quinn, of St. Paul.
Investigators are still working to uncover what led to the fatal shooting, which marked the third homicide of the year for the capital city.