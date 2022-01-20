MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced that Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.
Gardenhire is a former Twins manager and coach, Gladden is a former outfielder and radio broadcaster and Tovar is a former infielder and outfielder. They will be the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the Hall of Fame, respectively.
Congratulations to the #MNTwins Hall of Fame Class of 2022! We can't wait to celebrate during Hall of Fame Weekend in August. pic.twitter.com/aWHSWiIxcQ
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 20, 2022
“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled about the election of Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar to the Twins Hall of Fame,” club President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “All three are most deserving of this honor and their impact – from the dugout to the broadcast booth and beyond – in the Twins organization and across Twins Territory has been felt for generations.”
The Twins Hall of Fame membership is on display at Target Field, Target Plaza and in the Minor League Clubhouse at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.