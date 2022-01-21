MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after an argument turned into a shooting in Uptown early Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South on the report of gunfire in the area, and a man who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a local business with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.
“Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation turned violent including gunfire,” police said.
Several suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arriving, according to police.
Crime scene investigators have processed the scene and gathered information.