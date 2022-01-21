Caitlin Clark Sets Big Ten Record As Iowa Women Rout GophersCaitlin Clark recorded her second straight triple-double, setting a Big Ten record with her fourth of the season, and was responsible for more points than Minnesota scored as No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 105-49 victory over the Golden Gophers on Thursday night.

Edina Native Makes Rare Offensive Lineman TD Catch, Securing Bills' Playoff DreamsThe Doyles traveled from Minnesota to Buffalo to watch the Bills play their rival -- the New England Patriots -- in the first round of the playoffs. Tommy Doyle is a rookie offensive tackle for the team.

'I'm Back': Sylvia Fowles Announces Return To Lynx On InstagramIt appears the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year will be back in Minnesota next season.

Cowboys' OC Kellen Moore Interviews For Vikings' Head Coaching JobThis year, the 32-year-old coordinated an offense that ranked No. 1 in both points and yards.