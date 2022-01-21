MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate seemingly leveling off amid the omicron variant, Minnesota officials on Friday reported 11,151 new cases and 36 more deaths due to COVID-19.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,216,734, which includes 36,959 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 11,151 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
The ongoing spike in the state’s rolling average positivity rate is showing signs of leveling off. It currently stands at 23.7% as of the latest reports, which still stands as the highest recorded positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.
The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 226.6, which is also a new record, but similarly showing signs of slowing down.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 10,475 ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures.
As of Friday, there were only about 34 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 241 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,330 non-ICU beds. Only 17 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.
A total of 9,081,646 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 1.96 million boosters. Of the state's 5 and older population, 73.2% have received at least one shot.