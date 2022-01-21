MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Minneapolis restaurants has filed suit against the City of Minneapolis and Mayor Jacob Frey in response to its emergency order mandating vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests, which went into effect earlier this week.
The plaintiffs listed on the suit include Smack Shack, Sneaky Pete's, Jimmy John's, Bunkers Music Bar & Grill, The Gay 90's, Wild Greg's Saloon, and Urban Forage.
They argue Frey’s emergency resolution, “restricting the rights of Plaintiffs as restaurant owners and requiring them to verify COVID—19 vaccine or testing status, was without authority, ultra vires, and as such should be declared null and void.”
The suit was filed Friday morning.
The restaurants argue that Gov. Tim Walz has not reinstituted any form of peacetime emergency, and Minneapolis's "unilateral" decision represents "its strongest regulations and restrictions against the bar and restaurant industry since the height of the crisis."
The suit also points out to the “burdensome” process non-vaccinated patrons would need to submit to in order to enter establishments with a valid negative COVID test result.
“Under Emergency Regulation 2022—5, not any test will suffice. Rather, only a ‘PRC or antigen test conducted by a medical professional’ will be accepted. This
requires individuals to go to a medical professional to obtain a test. This is a significant hurdle for many,” the suit reads.
The emergency order went into effect Wednesday in Minneapolis. St. Paul has a similar, but less encompassing, order that went into effect this week, as well.
Click here to read the full lawsuit.