MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several light snow systems are expected over the next several days.
The WCCO Weather Watcher will be green Friday due to the light snow.
Light snow will develop from northwest to southeast through the day and spreading southeast through the early evening, most likely reaching the Twin Cities by 6 p.m. or so. That will be 1 of 3 systems.
Meanwhile, wind chill advisories continue until 10 a.m. Friday. There will be a slight warmup as we reach the mid-teens by afternoon.
Storm totals with each of the next several storms will be around 1 inch or less. Sunday night into Monday morning could reach 1 to 3 inches possible.
They are not huge systems, but if you are traveling, it could cause a few issues.
Monday morning could be slick as timing of snow is afternoon into overnight Sunday night into Monday morning. We will watch through the weekend on intensity and latest timing.