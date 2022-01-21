The Classic Grill at Madden’s on Gull Lake shared this recipe for Thai Bowls with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Recipe: Thai Bowls
The Classic Grill at Madden’s on Gull Lake
Pad Thai Sauce-
1 c. Rice Wine Vinegar
.5 c. Fish Sauce
2 T. Tamarind purée
1 c. Brown sugar
2 T. Garlic, chopped fine
2 T. Ginger, peeled, chopped fine
1 c. Tamari soy sauce
2 t. Paprika
Put all ingredients in pot on stove & heat to boil. Remove from heat, cool reserve for later.
You can use many different proteins to top your Thai bowl, I recommend sautéed chicken, grilled shrimp, roast pork, or grilled beef.

Prepare the protein of your choice as the sautéed rice noodles do not take long to make.
Prepare the protein of your choice as the sautéed rice noodles do not take long to make.
Sautéed Rice Noodles
1 8.8oz package vermicelli rice noodles, soaked in hot water to soften for 8-10 mins, then cooled in cold running water, and drained for later use
1 c. Pad Thai Sauce (recipe above)
2 each Fresno chili, sliced thinly into rings
.5 c. Scallion, thinly sliced
2 T. Ginger, peeled, chopped fine
2 T. Garlic, chopped fine
4 T. Canola oil
In a large sauté pan on medium heat add canola oil, garlic, & ginger cook 1 min. Add Fresno chili slices, drained cooled rice noodles, scallion, & pad Thai sauce, cook until heated thoroughly. (Optional) add .5 c. Water if noodles absorb all the pad Thai sauce
This recipe makes enough for 4-5 bowls
Garnish your Thai bowls with some of each of the following:
1 c. Crushed peanuts
1 bunch Picked cilantro leaves
1 c. Sliced scallions
.5 c. Sliced mint leaves
Sriracha drizzle for plate
Cooked protein selection of your choice
These garnishes will be enough for 4-5 bowls