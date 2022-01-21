The Classic Grill at Madden’s on Gull Lake shared this recipe for Thai Bowls with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Recipe: Thai Bowls

The Classic Grill at Madden’s on Gull Lake

Pad Thai Sauce-

1 c. Rice Wine Vinegar

.5 c. Fish Sauce

2 T. Tamarind purée

1 c. Brown sugar

2 T. Garlic, chopped fine

2 T. Ginger, peeled, chopped fine

1 c. Tamari soy sauce

2 t. Paprika

Put all ingredients in pot on stove & heat to boil. Remove from heat, cool reserve for later.

You can use many different proteins to top your Thai bowl, I recommend sautéed chicken, grilled shrimp, roast pork, or grilled beef.

Prepare the protein of your choice as the sautéed rice noodles do not take long to make.

Sautéed Rice Noodles

1 8.8oz package vermicelli rice noodles, soaked in hot water to soften for 8-10 mins, then cooled in cold running water, and drained for later use

1 c. Pad Thai Sauce (recipe above)

2 each Fresno chili, sliced thinly into rings

.5 c. Scallion, thinly sliced

2 T. Ginger, peeled, chopped fine

2 T. Garlic, chopped fine

4 T. Canola oil

In a large sauté pan on medium heat add canola oil, garlic, & ginger cook 1 min. Add Fresno chili slices, drained cooled rice noodles, scallion, & pad Thai sauce, cook until heated thoroughly. (Optional) add .5 c. Water if noodles absorb all the pad Thai sauce

This recipe makes enough for 4-5 bowls

Garnish your Thai bowls with some of each of the following:

1 c. Crushed peanuts

1 bunch Picked cilantro leaves

1 c. Sliced scallions

.5 c. Sliced mint leaves

Sriracha drizzle for plate

Cooked protein selection of your choice

These garnishes will be enough for 4-5 bowls