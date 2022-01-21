NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Emergency crews rescued a driver in the Twin Cities on Friday afternoon following a head-on crash between a van and a school bus.

The New Brighton Department of Public Safety says the collision happened around 4 p.m. on the 400 block of West County Road D in the suburb about 10 miles north of Minneapolis.

Crews from multiple agencies responded and found the driver of the van hurt and trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the driver, and an ambulance brought them to North Memorial Health for treatment.

The driver’s condition is yet unknown.

Crews still on the scene of a head-on crash between a school bus and a van on County Road D just off of 35W in New Brighton. There were 21 high school students on the bus at the time. One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/MqKFDkBWEy — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 21, 2022

Twenty-one students from Mounds View High School were on the bus, officials say. One was hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The students found shelter after the crash in a nearby office building. Students’ parents were notified of the crash, and picked up their children. Others were brought home by other school buses.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.