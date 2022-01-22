MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — White Bear Township is set to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2023.
The Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North announced Saturday that Polar Lakes Park will serve as the venue for the 17th annual hockey celebration. The announcement was made during the first intermission of the Wild game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center.
Next year’s celebration will be a day-long television event celebrating hockey at all levels.
This year’s Hockey Day Minnesota was held recently in Mankato. Over the past 16 years, the celebration has been held in Minneapolis, Minnetonka, St. Paul, Elk River, Duluth, St. Cloud, Bemidji, and other Minnesota cities.