MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More snow is on the way for the weekend, with the next system moving in on Saturday afternoon.
The metro area picked up an inch or less of snow overnight Friday, causing slick conditions on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 216 crashes statewide, none of which were fatal.
St. Anthony saw an inch of snow, but most other areas around the Twin Cities stayed under an inch.
Here's a look at Friday-night snow totals from Round 1 (of 3) of snow. The full map is available at https://t.co/ATwhVXIIMm. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bHL2X64s30
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 22, 2022
The next round of snow will move into the metro around 5 p.m. It’ll target central and southern Minnesota, but the system will be quick and move out around midnight.
The metro could see an inch or two, but further south in the Minnesota River Valley, totals could near 3-4 inches.
More snowfall is expected on Sunday, first in the evening, and then again overnight. It could linger into Monday morning, which could make roads slippery for the commute.
Still, Monday will be one of the warmer days of the week, with high temps reaching 16 degrees. The bottom falls out on Tuesday, with an expected high of 2 degrees.