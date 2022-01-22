MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row.
The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal.
There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter is what Minnesotans have been experiencing since mid-December: occasional bitter blasts mixed in with regular periods of moderate temperatures.
NOAA’s seasonal temperature outlook shows “equal chances” again for March, April, and May. Southern regions could see above average temps, and the Pacific Northwest and Alaska are leaning below average.
Slivers of northeastern and southeastern Minnesota along with most of Wisconsin could see above average precipitation during the same timeframe. The southwestern part of the country on the other hand, is leaning “likely below” for its precipitation outlook.
In the meantime, the temperature swings will keep Minnesotans on their toes. This past week saw a day with a 30-degree temperature swing, and Monday’s high will be 16 degrees, while Tuesday’s will be 2 degrees.