MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A shooting at a funeral luncheon in north Minneapolis on Saturday left a man and a woman in critical condition.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of North 4th Avenue, in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood. About 100 people had gathered for a funeral luncheon in the community room of Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center.
Investigators say an argument broke out and it escalated into a shooting. The gunfire struck two people, a man and a woman. Emergency crews brought the victims to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.
The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say they are working to determine the shooter’s identity. So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.