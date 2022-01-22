MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to pretending to be a federal officer to his nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 53-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge County, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer and one count of possessing firearms as a felon. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
According to court documents, Simmons created a TikTok profile with the user name “Rey Reeves” and showed himself as a federal agent on the social media platform. In his posts, he wore law enforcement gear and displayed guns and badges while referring himself as a federal agent to his nearly 10,000 followers.
A tip from a woman Simmons was dating led authorities to him and his TikTok account.
Simmons has never been employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, investigators say. Neither has he been an officer of the law in any federal, state or local capacity.
In a search of Simmons’ home, investigators seized eight firearms, including assault rifles and sniper rifles that were stored in a hidden bunker. Simmons told authorities that he also had unregistered silencers, a detonating cord, a blasting cap, thousands of rounds of ammunition, body armor with law enforcement logos, and other clothing and badges containing agency logos.
Simmons was previously convicted of a felony in Colorado. Because of that, he is prohibited from carrying firearms or explosives.