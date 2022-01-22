ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year, which took place in the North End neighborhood early Saturday morning.
City officials say a person called 911 after they heard an argument and a gunshot on the 40 block of Lyton Place. It was shortly after midnight, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside.
She was pronounced dead shortly after.
Two men inside the home were taken to police headquarters for questioning. So far, no arrests have been made.
The woman’s identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner at a later time.