ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a woman was beaten to death on St. Paul’s north side overnight.
The incident happened on the 1400 block of Dale Street. Police say they found a woman badly beaten early Sunday morning. She was later pronounced dead of her injuries.
Police say the 67-year-old woman’s husband has been taken into custody.
The man has been booked at Ramsey County Jail and is awaiting potential murder charges.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death. The victim’s identity was not released.
This marks the city’s fifth homicide so far in 2022.