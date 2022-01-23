Aaron Rodgers Enters Uncertain Offseason After Dashed Postseason Hopes“I don’t think it’s fair to anybody or myself to really go down those paths at this point,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It’s disappointing, sad and fresh. I’ll have conversations in the next week or so and start to contemplate after that.”

Marcus Foligno's Goal Sends Wild To 4-3 OT Win Against Blackhawks Marcus Foligno scored with 37.9 seconds left in overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

In Playoffs, Packers Fall To 49ers At Lambeau Field Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.

Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 To Be Held In White Bear Township White Bear Township is set to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2023.