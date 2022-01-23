MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The third round of snow in three days is on the horizon. WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says snow totals will be similar to the last two rounds, but it will have a bigger travel impact for several reasons.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect for northern Minnesota until noon Sunday. Overnight lows felt as cold as 35 degrees below zero in the Northland.
Another night, another snowfall! ❄️ Here's what you're cleaning up this morning, from the @WCCO Weather Watchers. We'll get more reports through the morning and posted them at https://t.co/ATwhVXIIMm. Expect another 1-2" on average tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/heTUl8T4YR
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 23, 2022
In the Twin Cities, it felt closer to 20 degrees below zero around sunrise. At no point Sunday will it feel like the mercury is above zero.
On Sunday night, another round of snow is expected to sweep over Minnesota, leaving most areas with an inch of fresh snow. However, the Twin Cities could see slightly more and southeastern Minnesota might see as much as 3 inches stack up.
The Sunday night snow might make for a slick commute Monday morning.
Still, Monday will be one of the warmer days of the week, with high temps reaching 16 degrees. The bottom falls out on Tuesday, with an expected high of 2 degrees.