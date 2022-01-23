Vikings Interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans After Win Vs. PackersThe Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization.

Archambault Lifts Coyotes Over Tommies 90-79Mason Archambault scored a career-high 27 points as South Dakota defeated the University of St. Thomas 90-79 on Saturday night. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 22 points for the Coyotes.

'Hockey Party’: Hundreds Compete In Pond Hockey Tournament's Opening Weekend FinaleBoth the men’s and women’s "Rink Rat" divisions as well as the "AARP" divisions finished play with champions named Sunday. On Wednesday, the event will continue with the next bracket of teams, including sled hockey.

Aaron Rodgers Enters Uncertain Offseason After Dashed Postseason Hopes“I don’t think it’s fair to anybody or myself to really go down those paths at this point,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It’s disappointing, sad and fresh. I’ll have conversations in the next week or so and start to contemplate after that.”