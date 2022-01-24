Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While flurries have mostly moved out of the state Monday morning, blowing snow and low visibility could still make the commute to work messy.

Road conditions on the highways have improved over the past hour.@MarielleMohs reporting she’s seeing lots of plows on the roads.

Side roads, ramps and bridges are still slippery and partially covered in snow.

Take some extra time in this morning’s commute. pic.twitter.com/x6fBBKg0vY — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) January 24, 2022

The third round of snow in three days rolled across Minnesota Sunday and into Monday. The first two rounds left more than 3 inches of snow in the metro area since Friday. Southeastern Minnesota might see as much as 3 inches stack up.

By Monday evening, the highways should be better, but there will likely still be snow-covered secondary roads.

Goodbye snow, hello to the frigid air that wants to stick around for the next couple of days. Wind Chill Advisory begins tonight for the Twin Cities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/YxPYhESFhn — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 24, 2022

With the snow on its way out, the focus now turns to the cold that will set in Monday night. While highs in southwestern Minnesota will be in or near the 20s during the day, temperatures will drop steadily before crashing in the overnight hours.

A wind chill advisory will take effect in the metro and southern Minnesota at 9 p.m. To the north and west, a wind chill warning will be in effect. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said wind chills could be between minus 35 and minus 45.

Temps should rebound to the 20s on Wednesday, and hover around there for the rest of the week. Things should stay dry into the weekend.