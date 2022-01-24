Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days.

The entire state will be well below zero overnight, with wind chills making it feel in the minus double digits everywhere, That’s why the National Weather Service issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in these conditions.

The Twin Cities, southwestern and much of east-central Minnesota are under wind chill advisories, where it could feel as cold as minus 35 degrees by Tuesday morning.

The actual air temperature for most of the state Tuesday will be just above or just below zero, with the metro only warming to minus 1. The high pressure will lead to beautiful sunshine and relatively low wind speeds Tuesday. But that won’t stop temps from bottoming out Wednesday morning, with more widespread double-digits lows, including a low of minus 15 in the metro.

The high pressure will drift to the south throughout Tuesday, leading to a Wednesday warm-up. Highs will be in the high teens and 20s, with some towns in southwestern Minnesota even warming by 50 degrees in a 24-hour period.

The next shot of snow will hit northern Minnesota overnight Thursday, with some flurries possible in the metro.

Highs will be in the high teens and 20s Wednesday through Sunday, with Monday’s high approaching 30.