ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death is now underway.
Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are accused of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty in his federal case last month, and was convicted of murdering Floyd in state court last year.
After jury selection took just one day last week, opening arguments began Monday morning.
Opening statements first bring up Tou Thao’s actions that day, saying that he mentioned “this is why you don’t do drugs” to bystanders as #GeorgeFloyd was losing consciousness.
Prosecutor says it was Thao's duty to provide care to Floyd.
The three defendants are expected to pin the blame on Chauvin. Two of the former officers — Lane and Kueng — were on the force for just days. They are expected to argue they were following orders.
Former officer Thao, who kept bystanders from intervening, is expected to argue he never touched Floyd. On the other hand, the prosecution will argue the two rookies helped hold Floyd down, and that Thao kept bystanders — including a Minneapolis firefighter — from aiding Floyd.