ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a woman was beaten to death in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood early Sunday morning.
It happened on the 1400 block of Dale Street. Police say they found a woman who had been badly beaten, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim Monday as 66-year-old Linda M. Johnson, of St. Paul.
Police say Johnson’s 66-year-old husband was taken into custody, and is awaiting potential murder charges in the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Johnson’s death marks the city’s fifth homicide so far in 2022.
