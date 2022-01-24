MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021.

Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18.

The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing.

First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and choosing a direct deposit for your return, calling it “the most secure and convenient way to file your taxes and get your refund.”

The revenue department also urged taxpayers to check all forms for accuracy: “Enter your name, and any dependent’s names, exactly as they appear on Social Security cards, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) cards or letters. Double-check bank routing and account numbers used on tax forms for direct deposit. Incorrect information on tax forms can result in refund delays.”

And, even if you owe more to the government than you can pay, the revenue department said it’s important to file by the April 18 due date, regardless. You can set up a payment agreement for anything you’re unable to pay by that date.

As for property tax refunds, the revenue department said law doesn’t allow for those to be processed before July, so even if you file those at the same time as income tax, your refund will not likely arrive as quickly.

CBS News reports that U.S. Teasury Department officials warned last week that this year’s tax season will be a challenge once the IRS starts processing returns on Jan. 24. That’s largely due to the IRS’ sizable backlog of returns from 2021. As of Dec. 23, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns — a significant reduction from a backlog of 30 million in May, but far higher than the 1 million unprocessed returns that is more typical around the start of tax season.