Credit: CBS
ST. PAUL (WCCO) — A woman killed in St. Paul’s fourth homicide of 2021, which took place in the North End neighborhood early Saturday morning, has been identified as 31-year-old Latifa Brown, of St. Paul.
City officials say a person called 911 after they heard an argument and a gunshot on the 40 block of Lyton Place. It was shortly after midnight, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside.
She was pronounced dead shortly after.
Two men inside the home were taken to police headquarters for questioning. A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning.
His identity has not yet been released.