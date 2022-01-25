School Delays:A number of Minnesota schools have delayed classes Tuesday. Check the latest.
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in St. Paul Tuesday morning.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Charles Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

The department said the fire was “quickly controlled and extinguished.”

The fire is under investigation.