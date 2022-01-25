ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in St. Paul Tuesday morning.
The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Charles Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.
Crews responded to a fire on the 300 block of Charles at 0525 this morning, in subzero temperatures. The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished. One occupant was evaluated and transported to a local hospital. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bRf5pgWGBg
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) January 25, 2022
The department said the fire was “quickly controlled and extinguished.”
The fire is under investigation.