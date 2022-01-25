MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate now on a downward trend following the arrival of the omicron variant, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 35,504 new cases and 37 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one person in their 20s.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,264,935, which includes 41,935 reinfections. These figures include tests processed over the weekend.

The health department admitted that there is a very large backlog in test reporting currently:

“The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is creating the highest volume of lab reports since the beginning of the pandemic. The high volume of reports means some cases are waiting to be processed in our system. As we take steps to meet the demand, we want to continue to provide data that reflects what is currently happening in Minnesota.”

The MDH estimates that there are nearly 20,000 newly added positive reports still awaiting review.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,230 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate currently stands at 23.2% as of the latest reports, a shade below the recent peak of 23.7%, which was also the highest figure ever seen in the state of Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 216, down from the recent peak of nearly 230.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 55,642 ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures.

As of Thursday, there were only about 34 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 228 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,279 non-ICU beds. Only 17 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.

A total of 9,129,939 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 1.99 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 73.4% have received at least one shot.