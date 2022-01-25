ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Witnesses took the stand Tuesday in the second day of the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

All eyes were glued to body-camera footage in the St. Paul courtroom, showing the moments leading up to Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors say Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng ignored Floyd’s pleas for help and failed to stop ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s use of excessive force.

Three videos were also presented Tuesday: body-cam videos from Kueng and Thao, and the famous bystander video from the teen Darnella Frazier.

The world saw shorter versions of the same footage in the state trial that convicted Chauvin of murder. They show the point of view from the other officers as Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground for nearly 10 minutes before his death.

Major witnesses that were key in Chauvin’s murder trial have returned, but their testimonies were briefer and far less emotional.

Cup Foods clerk Christopher Martin testified about working the night that Floyd came into the store. Martin delivered powerful testimony in Chauvin’s state trial, where he expressed his regret for flagging the fake $20 bill that Floyd had tried to pass inside the convenience store.

Martin did deliver some critical testimony against Thao, saying he saw him shove a young man who appeared to be trying to approach Floyd as he lay on the ground.

Another eyewitness who testified Tuesday was Charles McMillan, who broke down during Chauvin’s state trial while describing the scene he witnessed as Floyd was being killed. McMillan was much more straightforward Tuesday, without the powerful emotion he had previously given. He didn’t have much to say about the three former officers on trial, admitting his focus was on Floyd and Chauvin.

In opening statements Monday, attorneys for Thao, Lane and Kueng countered that Chauvin called “all of the shots” as the senior officer at the scene. Chauvin pleaded guilty last month in his federal case.

One of the witnesses who may take the stand Wednesday is Genevieve Hansen, the off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who tried to intervene and help Floyd, only to be told to step back.