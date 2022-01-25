MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate who didn’t return to prison after being released on a furlough was caught Tuesday in the north metro.
After a month-long search, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force captured Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young outside of a Brooklyn Center strip mall, with deputies having to box in and pin his car against a building when he tried to flee.
Childs-Young was initially spotted in a vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter then helped the task force follow him to the 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center.
He resisted arrested and had to be physically removed by deputies. Handgun ammo was found inside his car, the sheriff’s office says.
An infant was also in Childs-Young’s vehicle at the time of his capture. No one was hurt in the arrest.