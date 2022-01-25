Jesse Diggins Going For Gold...AgainA recent World Cup win all but solidified Jesse Diggins' spot on the U.S. Olympic cross country ski team. Now it's official: the Minnesota native be an Olympian for the third time.

David Ortiz Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling DeniedDavid Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Vikings Will Reportedly 'Work To Hire' Browns' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As GMThe Minnesota Vikings have reportedly zeroed in on a hire for their next general manager.

Wild Match Franchise Goals Record In 8-2 Win Vs CanadiensConnor Dewar got his first career goal and added an assist when Nico Sturm scored 22 seconds later, helping the Minnesota Wild match their franchise record for goals in an 8-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.