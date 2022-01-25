ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say another vehicle was stolen with a dog inside Monday night.
“Well, it happened again last night,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We hate to sound like a broken record player but please, don’t leave your vehicle running unattended.”
Police did not release details of the latest theft. This is at least the second time this month a dog was stolen with a vehicle in St. Paul, and a third such incident occurred in South St. Paul.
Police said, since Sunday, 11 vehicles have been reported stolen in the capital city. Seven of them were running unattended.