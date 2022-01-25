Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through WednesdayThe actual air temperature for most of the state Tuesday will be just above or just below zero, with the metro only warming to minus 1.

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This YearTemperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it's the second weak La Niña year in a row.

Minnesota Weather: Rounds Of Light Snow Expected Over The WeekendSeveral light snow systems are expected over the next several days.

How Does Minnesota Cold Stack Up Against Other States?

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow FridayThe Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat.