SHOREVIEW, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver whose vehicle stalled on Interstate 694 in the northeast metro left their car and was hit by another driver Monday night.
The driver of the stalled vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after being taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The stalled vehicle was blocking a lane of traffic on the highway near Victoria Street. When authorities tried to assist the driver, they ran into traffic and were hit, state patrol said.
The incident is being investigated.