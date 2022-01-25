MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly zeroed in on a hire for their next general manager.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team will work to hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, currently vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns.
The #Vikings are now expected to work to hire #Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, sources say. He’s the final finalist and they have been interviewing him again.
The Vikings had reportedly narrowed their search to two candidates — Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles, the Kansas City Chiefs' executive director of player personnel. The Chicago Bears are expected to hire Poles as their next GM.
Adofo-Mensah has a background in economics, earning an undergrad degree from Princeton University and master's from Stanford University. He worked as a portfolio manager and a commodities trader before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. He was promoted there in 2017, and joined the Browns in 2020.
The Vikings fired former GM Rick Spielman a day after the 2021-2022 season ended. They also fired head coach Mike Zimmer, and have yet to announce his replacement. The team has interviewed at least eight candidates for the coaching job.