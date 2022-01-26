MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those attending ticketed events in the city will now need to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

The change, part of a larger plan created by city leaders in Minneapolis and St. Paul, takes effect Wednesday, to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the cities.

While the Minnesota Wild don’t play at home until mid-February, other events, like a Timberwolves home game this weekend or a Minnesota Golden Gophers game Thursday, will be made to comply sooner.

“If you’re not first, you’re last. We’re prepared,” said University of Minnesota’s Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Wierzbicki. “We certainly understand there’s two sides to the conversation, but we’re going to stand by those policies we’ve got in place and make sure our venue is as safe as it can possibly be.”

While the university doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of either city’s emergency order, Wierzbicki says UMN saw it fit to be on the same page.

“I think when you have both cities supporting, it certainly makes sense to tie together, but also, we’ve also had an indoor mask policy since this fall that the cities did not have,” he said.

Anyone attending sporting events at UMN will need to provide their card, a photo of it, or proof of vaccination via the Docket App.

For Thursday’s men’s basketball home game against Ohio State, Wierzbicki says the university will have extra event staff on hand to handle the influx of fans. In addition, he says senior leaders from the university will be on hand to handle conflicts should they arise.

“It all goes back to health and safety. We want to make sure our environments are as safe and healthy for our fans to participate,” Wierzbicki said.