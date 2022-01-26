FARIBAULT, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after their squad car was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35 near Faribault Wednesday night.
It happened at about 8:50 p.m. on the interstate near Highway 60. The state patrol says shortly after a trooper arrived to help a motorist who went off road, their vehicle was struck.
The trooper, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, had their emergency lights on at the time of the crash, the state patrol says. They are still investigating.