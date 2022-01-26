Edwards Sparks Wolves' Rally In 109-107 Win Over Trail BlazersAnthony Edwards had 40 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Diggins Going For Gold...AgainA recent World Cup win all but solidified Jesse Diggins' spot on the U.S. Olympic cross country ski team. Now it's official: the Minnesota native be an Olympian for the third time.

David Ortiz Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling DeniedDavid Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Vikings Will Reportedly 'Work To Hire' Browns' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As GMThe Minnesota Vikings have reportedly zeroed in on a hire for their next general manager.