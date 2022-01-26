Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures warmed into the night Wednesday, but they’ll take another tumble Thursday.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a few isolated flurries are possible overnight Thursday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect in northwestern and western Minnesota due to blowing snow from strong winds.
Thursday’s high of 20 will be reached early in the day, and then the mercury will fall to minus 6 by the late evening.
Shaffer says Friday will be cool — with a high of 12 and a low of 4 — but we’ll warm to average – 24 degrees — for both weekend days.
It gets even warmer to start next week, with highs of 34 on Monday and 31 on Tuesday. We could see some light snow Tuesday, with a big temperature drop off Wednesday.