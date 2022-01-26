CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures warmed into the night Wednesday, but they’ll take another tumble Thursday.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a few isolated flurries are possible overnight Thursday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect in northwestern and western Minnesota due to blowing snow from strong winds.

(credit: CBS)

Thursday’s high of 20 will be reached early in the day, and then the mercury will fall to minus 6 by the late evening.

Shaffer says Friday will be cool — with a high of 12 and a low of 4 — but we’ll warm to average – 24 degrees — for both weekend days.

It gets even warmer to start next week, with highs of 34 on Monday and 31 on Tuesday. We could see some light snow Tuesday, with a big temperature drop off Wednesday.