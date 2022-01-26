School Delays:
A number of Minnesota schools have delayed classes Wednesday amid cold temps. Check the latest.
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
State Patrol: 1 Killed In Benton County Crash
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in central Minnesota Wednesday morning.
Minnesota Weather: After Chilly Start, Temps Will Climb Wednesday
It's very chilly out there Wednesday morning, but temperatures will climb throughout the day.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: After Chilly Start, Temps Will Climb Wednesday
It's very chilly out there Wednesday morning, but temperatures will climb throughout the day.
Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
Inside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you'll find a tropical retreat -- no passport required.
Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday
The actual air temperature for most of the state Tuesday will be just above or just below zero, with the metro only warming to minus 1.
Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This Year
Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it's the second weak La Niña year in a row.
Minnesota Weather: Rounds Of Light Snow Expected Over The Weekend
Several light snow systems are expected over the next several days.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Vikings RT Brian O'Neill Replaces Bucs' Tristan Wirfs In Pro Bowl
This is the first time O'Neill has earned the honor.
Vikings Reportedly Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As GM
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly hired their next general manager.
Edwards Sparks Wolves' Rally In 109-107 Win Over Trail Blazers
Anthony Edwards had 40 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night.
Jesse Diggins Going For Gold...Again
A recent World Cup win all but solidified Jesse Diggins' spot on the U.S. Olympic cross country ski team. Now it's official: the Minnesota native be an Olympian for the third time.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Does Cold Weather Affect COVID Test Kits And Results?
Free rapid antigen test kits from the federal government are supposed to be stored between 36 degrees and 86 degrees.
How Should People Act After Isolating From COVID? And How Long Does Natural Immunity Last?
Despite having some COVID-19 immunity, Dr. Abinash Virk says it's possible you can catch the virus again months later, but it should better protect against severe symptoms and hospitalization.
How Does Minnesota Cold Stack Up Against Other States?
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
Party Snack Recipes From Simek’s
By
WCCO-TV Staff
January 26, 2022 at 9:00 am
Simek’s shared party snack recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Click here for the recipes.