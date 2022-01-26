MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A White Bear Lake family hopes someone may have a family heirloom that was mistakenly donated to Goodwill.

Suzanne Tardiff made a quilt to honor her husband Gregory’s 25 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

“I wanted to make him something that he could remember his service,” Tardiff said.

Gregory Tardiff was a Vietnam veteran who worked onboard an aircraft carrier.

“It’s hard for me to say that he died six days before our 50th Wedding anniversary,” Tardiff said.

Gregory Tardiff died on Dec. 23.

The quilt Tardiff made for him played a special role during his home going celebration.

“We had a closed coffin, and we used it over the closed coffin at the funeral,” Tardiff said.

Daughter Megan Tardiff says during the chaotic time after the funeral the quilt was lost.

“We went to go pick up all the things left over from the funeral, the flowers, and I ended up with the quilt,” Megan Tardiff said.

She added: “The only thing I could think of is that it ended up in a Goodwill box, because we made several donations over that kind of two week time frame.”

Megan Tarduff checked with the Goodwill in Roseville where she dropped the donations off, but didn’t find it.

Goodwill is helping with the search but the Tardiff family hopes the community steps up and help return the quilt.

“It’s red, white and blue quilt, and it had his name on it and his rank,” Suzanne Tardiff said.

The family hopes someone purchased the quilt and is willing to give it back to them. Whoever does return won’t leave this family home empty handed.

“It would mean a lot to the whole family, and I’m willing to give them another quilt in exchange,” Suzanne Tardiff said.

The family put out a post on social media with pictures of the quilt. So far, there’ve been no signs of it.