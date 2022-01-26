MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly hired their next general manager.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings have hired the Cleveland Browns’ Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Adofo-Mensah joined the 49ers in 2013 after studying economics and working as a portfolio manager and commodities trader. The Browns hired him in 2020 as VP of football ops.
Former GM Rick Spielman was fired the day after the season, along with head coach Mike Zimmer. Spielman was with the team since 2006, and held the title of GM from 2012 onward. During his tenure as GM, only one team made more first-round picks than the Vikings.
Adofo-Mensah will have some big decisions to make ahead of next season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is currently on the books for a $45 million cap hit. The Vikings have several key players hitting free agency, including Anthony Barr, Patrick Peterson and kicker Greg Joseph.
The Vikings are currently slated to pick 12th overall in April’s draft.
The team interviewed at least eight candidates for the GM position.