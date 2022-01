Minnesota Weather: After Chilly Start, Temps Will Climb WednesdayIt's very chilly out there Wednesday morning, but temperatures will climb throughout the day.

Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & ConservatoryInside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you'll find a tropical retreat -- no passport required.

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through WednesdayThe actual air temperature for most of the state Tuesday will be just above or just below zero, with the metro only warming to minus 1.

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This YearTemperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it's the second weak La Niña year in a row.

Minnesota Weather: Rounds Of Light Snow Expected Over The WeekendSeveral light snow systems are expected over the next several days.