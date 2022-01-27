MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s National News Literacy Week, an event to help people better understand what information is credible and what’s not.

An Associated Press poll found almost half of Americans say it’s difficult to know if the information they take in is true.

How can we recognize misinformation and bias? Good Question. WCCO spoke with John Silva of the News Literacy Project.

“Part of it is to try to approach things with a healthy skepticism,” Silva said.

Take a viral photo of a shark on a Texas freeway after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. A simple internet search can quickly confirm that the photo’s a fake.

And a quick search was all it took to find a Reuters fact check on a post about the COVID-19 vaccine. They found the article was missing context.

In looking at a media bias chart, Silva says organizations in the middle of it tend to be more standards-based.

“The who, what, where, when,” he said.

But the chart doesn’t easily separate opinion from editorial, and ignores how bias can sometimes creep into news reporting.

Silva says another valuable tool is a reverse image Google search, but that doesn’t always work.

One of his most important pieces of advice: If you can’t verify it, don’t share it.