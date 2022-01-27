Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota has already reached its high temperature Thursday morning, as our roller coaster weather will continue with a precipitous drop.
The Twin Cities woke up to temperatures 46 degrees warmer than 24 hours prior, according to WCCO’s Katie Steiner. It was 32 in the metro as of 5 a.m., but the daytime high, which we’ll reach in the afternoon, will be around 20.
Temperatures will plummet as the day goes on, and by the overnight hours, the entire state will be in the double digits below zero.
Steiner says Friday will bring a high of 12 in the Twin Cities, but feels-like temperatures won’t get above zero.
The weekend looks dry, and right about average.
It gets even warmer to start next week, with highs of 34 on Monday and 31 on Tuesday. We could see some light snow Tuesday, with a big temperature drop off Wednesday.