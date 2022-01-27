Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses — and keep on warming.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says there is a wind chill advisory for northern and southeastern Minnesota overnight. We will fall below zero again, with the day’s low of minus 6 registering in the early morning. However, it will feel more like minus 10 to minus 20 with the wind.
Friday’s high will top out at 13 degrees, and it will be a sunny one.
It stays dry through the weekend, with highs near average in the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday.
Shaffer says the warmth winner will be Monday, when the metro’s high will reach into the low 30s.
Some flakes are possible Tuesday as a system passes and drags in much colder air.