MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s new pre-professional women’s soccer team officially has a name: Aurora FC.
The team announced the branding on social media Thursday. Community owners voted on the name, selecting Minnesota Aurora FC from a field of three finalists. The other two were Arctic Minnesota and Minnesota Foxfire FC.
“Minnesota Aurora FC emerged the strong favorite with a name and crest that evokes the striking beauty of the northern skies of Minnesota,” the team said in a statement. “The crest depicts the three swooshes of an aurora over a Minnesota forest with the bright North Star beneath representing Minnesota, the North Star State.”
Aurora-branded gear is already for sale online at the team’s shop.
Minnesota Aurora FC will begin playing in the USL W League in May. The team has more than 3,000 community owners.