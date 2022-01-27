MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new transit line connecting Minneapolis to suburbs as far as Eden Prairie is facing a massive cost overrun and a three-year delay, prompting calls for an audit of spending and decision-making.

Fresh criticism is circling the Southwest Light Rail’s construction — the green line extension project — after the Metropolitan Council on Wednesday approved an additional $210 million for the contractor and said the costs could increase by an additional $550 million before its completion.

The original cost for the largest infrastructure project in state history was around $2 billion, and the plan was to open to riders in 2024. The new estimate soars to $2.7 billion and it won’t be in operation until 2027 — three years late, officials said.

Sen. Scott Dibble, a DFL lawmaker from Minneapolis whose district includes some of the route for the Southwest Light Rail, said he will introduce legislation that will require an audit of the project.

Sen. Scott Newman, the Republican chair of the Senate transportation committee, said he would have a speedy hearing for that bill early in the legislative session. In the meantime, he is calling for freezing funding until that evaluation is complete.

“It’s not going to give us enough information in time to fix what’s wrong with Southwest LRT, but it would give us enough information to understand the dynamics at play and the level of mismanagement that’s occurred,” Dibble said. “I think the fundamental threshold question is: For the expense, are we getting more benefit? The answer may still be yes, but we need to see that analysis.”

Nick Thompson, who is deputy general manager for capital projects like this at Metro Transit, said the complexity of the light rail’s construction and changing construction plans along some parts of the transit line are to blame for the ballooning budget and shifting timeline.

“Unfortunately these circumstances have … delayed the completion, but we’re still on track now to complete the project,” he said, acknowledging the frustration. “There is a delay, but we will finish it and it’s a project that will be in place for generations. The infrastructure we’re building has a 100-year life before it needs to be replaced.”

Dibble slammed the Met Council for what he called lack of transparency around the project. He warned that this is an example that could harm public support for future transit investments.

“I think people really understand, ‘OK, this is bad,’” Dibble said. “They had ample opportunity to change and course correct and they haven’t for some reason.”

He and other state lawmakers peppered the Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle and Thompson during a Wednesday legislative hearing. Democrats and Republicans alike expressed dismay over the surge in spending needed to complete it.

“I can’t imagine if my contractor had come in this much over budget,” said Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, referencing the landscaping she had done at her home.

Dibble said he’s also introducing a bill ready to be filed Monday when the legislature begins to change the structure of the Met Council so members are elected by the public, as opposed to appointed by the governor as they are now under state law.

“It absolutely has to be an elected body — there’s no other remedy,” he said. “They are simply, you know, so unresponsive, they lack transparency. They don’t take any advice.”

Zelle, chair of the Met Council, said the group will learn from this experience for future projects in the Twin Cities-metro.

“In hindsight, we really could have done more to help illustrate and communicate the potential complications that come with a project of this magnitude,” he said.