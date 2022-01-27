ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Wednesday night in St. Paul.

Officers were first called to a Holiday gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street in the Capitol neighborhood at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim, a man in his 40s, had been struck in the torso, and had already been taken by a private vehicle to Regions Hospital before police arrived. He is expected to survive.

An officer monitoring surveillance cameras in the area notified officers on-scene that a man walking nearby had possibly ditched a firearm in a dumpster. Police said they found the man and recovered as stolen weapon from the dumpster. The 39-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those who have been arrested until they are formally charged.

Witnesses told police 15-20 shots were fired at the Holiday, and video footage shows the suspect “shooting in the direction of multiple vehicles,” police said.

A half-hour after and about a mile north of the first shooting, another man in his 40s was reported having been shot on the 70 block of Hatch Avenue in the North End neighborhood. The victim, who was also transported to Regions before police arrived, suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” in the attack. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police say it isn’t clear if the man was actually shot at the reported location.